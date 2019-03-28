Marsha Lynn Powell Davis HANAHAN - Marsha Lynn Powell Davis (Lynn Avant), 65, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 in her hometown of Charleston, SC. After graduating from Bishop England High School with honors in 1971, Marsha went on to become a Registered Nurse and dedicated her life to helping others as a healthcare professional for over 40 years. Marsha had two children, Phillip Amerson (Sarah Amerson) and Ashley Amerson Wheeler (BJ Wheeler). Marsha raised her children in Charleston and later in their lives moved to Raleigh, NC and then to Memphis, TN. Marsha so loved her children and her grandchildren, Carrington, Berkeley, Roberta and Renee. They were the light in her eyes and "Bammar", as she was known, is now their forever angel. She is survived by her sister, Teresa Powell Hilton and niece, Michelle Lovins Sabou and preceded in death by her parents, Bert Powell and Roberta Caison Fazenbaker. Her memory will be cherished by all who loved her and will live on through her loving family and treasured friends. A Memorial service will be held at Rantowles Baptist Church at 2:00pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Please send condolences to 4590 Highway 162 Hollywood, SC 29449. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Lynn Powell Davis.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2019