Martha Bracks-Matthews James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Martha Bracks-Matthews are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Payne Church, 1560 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held Friday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Mrs. Bracks-Matthews is survived by her children, Terri and Kevin; grandchildren, Terence, Beau and Nikoal; siblings, James Jr., Joe, Theresa and Inez; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019