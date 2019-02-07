Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Nebo AME Church
6044 Spring Grove Road
Adams Run, SC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Nebo AME Church
6044 Spring Grove Road
Adams Run, SC
Martha Fludd Obituary
Martha Fludd Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Martha Fludd are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service Saturday, February 9, 2019, 2 PM at Mount Nebo AME Church, 6044 Spring Grove Road, Adams Run, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mrs. Fludd will lie in state from 1 PM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mrs. Fludd will be held, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3 PM to 8 PM at the Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019
