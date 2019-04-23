Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Hiott Andrews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Martha Hiott Andrews WALTERBORO, SC - Mrs. Martha Hiott Laursen Andrews, 90, entered into Heavenly rest on the morning of April 20, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice Care of South Carolina. Born April 14, 1929, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late R. P. Hiott and the late Janie Salisbury Hiott. Martha was a Licensed Practical Nurse having worked a long and dedicated career at the Walterboro hospital and the former Oakwood Nursing Home. She loved the Lord and her church and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, where over the years she had been active in many aspects of the church's work. She was a member of the church's senior group, the Senior Choir and her beloved Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Martha was also a member of the former Walterboro Chapter, No. 147 - Order of the Eastern Star. She loved flowers of all kinds and colors and when she was still able she could be found working in her yard tending to her flowers. She enjoyed nothing more than listening to country music and also her favorite gospel songs. Martha was also known for her delicious southern cooking and her famous cakes. She lived a Christian life and she loved everyone and we take solace in knowing that she is now in God's wondrous Kingdom with her precious Savoir whom she served faithfully. Mrs. Andrews was first married to the late Mr. Franklin E. Laursen and was the widow of Mr. Alfred W. "Andy" Andrews. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Laursen Garbett and her husband, Thomas Garbett of Mount Pleasant and Lisa Andrews of Walterboro; a sister, Mrs. Janie Hiott Gorman of Graham, Washington; and a grandson, Matthew Thomas Garbett and his wife Janine Garbett of Mount Pleasant. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Robert F. "Bob" Laursen. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to longtime caregiver, Jessie James who was "her special angel". In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: First Baptist Church of Walterboro, 124 South Memorial Avenue, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. Funeral services will be conducted 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2019, from the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, 124 South Memorial Avenue in the Historic District of Walterboro. The Reverend Dr. Steven Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Doctor's Creek Baptist Churchyard, 124 Doctor's Creek Road, Walterboro. The family has requested that members of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class serve as Honorary Escorts and their presence is requested at the Narthex of First Baptist Church of Walterboro at 2:30pm that afternoon. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony Sunday afternoon beginning at 2 o'clock in the church sanctuary. Visit our guestbook at



