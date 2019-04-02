Marvin Campbell Pineville, SC - Marvin Legrand Campbell, 74, of Pineville, SC, formerly of North Charleston, a retired technical supervisor over Transportation Services at Santee Cooper, died Sunday morning in a Charleston hospital.His funeral will be 11:00 AM Saturday morning, April 6, 2019, at Cross High School. Interment will follow in the Belle Isle Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, 6390 Dorchester Rd., N. Charleston, SC 29418, or to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Ste. 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057.Mr. Campbell was born July 21, 1944, in Charleston, SC, a son of Cecil Leroy Campbell and Elma Katherine Taylor Campbell. He was a member of Belle Isle Presbyterian Church, and served in the US Army. Mr. Campbell was the former assistant chief and member of the Eadytown Fire Department, and he was a board member of the BC Emergency Services Training Center. He enjoyed working on golf carts, singing, collecting various antiques, and NASCAR. Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by two children, Marvin Martin and Stella Lynn Lewis, and two grandchildren, Jason Sanders and Noah Campbell Edens. He was the widower of Joyce Metts Campbell. Surviving are, three daughters, Lisa Campbell and Fawn "Cindy" Campbell-Way both of Pineville, and Tina Marie Tew of Moncks Corner; four sons, Michael Campbell of Pineville, Randall Lewis of Moncks Corner, David "Rocky" Gibbs of Jamestown, and Robert Higgins of Ware Shoals; a brother, Malcolm L. Campbell of Ladson; twenty grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019