Mary Bessinger Goose Creek - Mary Catherine Gillam Bessinger,96, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and matriarch of her family, passed on from this life on March 4th, 2019. She was surrounded by her devoted family as she was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mary, who was called, Nob, by her family and friends was born on March 7th, 1922 in Bamberg, S.C. The second daughter of seven to the late Laurie B. Gillam and Elizabeth L. Gillam. In 1939, she married her childhood sweetheart the late Henry C. Bessinger and they reared six children, the eldest being Z. Kathryn Bessinger followed Betsy B. Avery, Henry C. (Butch) Bessinger, Jr., (Joyce), Laurie F. Bessinger (Ginger), Sally B. Hance (J.R.) and special friend Sandy R. Hilty, whom she regarded as a daughter. She was both grandmother and great- grandmother to eight, and great- great-grandmother to five. She was preceded in death by her husband and her most cherished and beloved daughter Donna R. Bessinger, who had her homegoing on January 20th, 2019. Also preceding her in death were her dear sisters, Dezaree and Sally and her beloved brother Jeff. She is survived by her dear sisters Florence G. Brown, Peggy G. Sineath, and her beloved brother David E. (Buddy) Gillam. She was a member of Goose Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church and served the Lord faithfully until her health declined. Visitation at the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home will be Saturday March 9, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The Life Well Celebrated Service will start at 2:30 pm at the funeral home chapel. Burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com for the Bessinger family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019