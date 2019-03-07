Mary Campbell Beshere CHARLESTON - Mary Campbell Beshere, 77, of Charleston, SC, passed away on March 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with an illness. Mary was born on July 12, 1941 and raised in Rowland, NC. She is an alumna of Queens College in Charlotte, NC. Nothing meant more to Mary than her family, and above all she will be remembered as a loving and loved daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She also was a computer programmer, systems analyst, business owner, and educator. She served as the upper school receptionist at Porter-Gaud School for 14 years, where she considered the students part of her extended family. She was an active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and volunteering at the 's . Mary was predeceased by her parents Robert Leonard Campbell and Mary Brown Campbell of Rowland, NC; her husband Thomas Moultrie Beshere, Jr. of Charleston, SC; and her sister Susan Frances Campbell of Palo Alto, CA. She is survived by her brother Robert Brown Campbell of Rowland, NC; her sons Thomas Moultrie Beshere, III of Midlothian, VA and Robert Campbell Beshere of Greensboro, NC; her daughter-in-law Jenny Rebecca Beshere of Midlothian, VA; and her grandchildren Reid Thomas Beshere and Anne Rebecca Beshere of Midlothian, VA. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 10. A visitation with the family will take place in the sanctuary at 2:30 PM. A reception in the Fellowship Hall will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church or the 's of Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
