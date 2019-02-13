Mary Fearn Goose Creek - In Loving Memory Of Mary Jean Fearn age 77, passed away on Tuesday February 12, 2019 in Goose Creek, SC. She was born in Allendale, SC on July 10, 1941 and was a lifelong resident of Goose Creek, SC. Mary Jean leaves behind her loving husband of 32 years Richard Lawrence Fearn as well as brothers Robert Fail (Louise) of Claxton, GA and Joe Murray (Sandra) of Goose Creek, SC. She was the daughter of the late Mary Frances Still Murray and William Robert Fail. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Elmore Fail, grandson Cody Alan King, and son-in-law Harry Lloyd Crawford. She is survived by daughters Carla Yvonne Locklear of Goose Creek, SC, Lisa Yvette Smith (Winston) of Summerville, SC, Michele Renee Cook (Raymond) of Kingstree, SC, Mary Denise Crawford of Goose Creek, SC, Tanya Chere Scott (Michael) of Green Cove Springs, FL, Terry Ann Gonzales (Rick) of Auburn, GA and son Lawrence Richard Fearn of Daytona, FL. Also Mary Jean was a loving Nana to 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great- grandchildren. After retiring as a passionate Florist, Mary Jean was a loyal employee of Walmart for 25 years. She loved spending time with her family and traveling around the U.S.. A funeral service will be held Friday February 15, 2019 at 9:00 am at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with a burial service to follow at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC. Flowers or a donation to the in Mary Jean's name would be greatly appreciated. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Fearn.
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019