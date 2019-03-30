Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jenkins Blake

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Jenkins Blake Obituary
Mary Jenkins Blake Johns Island, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Mary L. Jenkins Blake, her beloved husband, Mr. George Blake, are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, Monday, April 01, 2019, 11 AM, at Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church, 2915 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Jenkins will be held, Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Chapel from 2 PM to 7 PM. Mrs. Blake will lie in state from 10 AM till the hour of service. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now