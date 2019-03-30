|
Mary Jenkins Blake Johns Island, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Mary L. Jenkins Blake, her beloved husband, Mr. George Blake, are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, Monday, April 01, 2019, 11 AM, at Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church, 2915 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Jenkins will be held, Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Chapel from 2 PM to 7 PM. Mrs. Blake will lie in state from 10 AM till the hour of service. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2019