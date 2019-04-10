Maryann "Mame" Brouillet-Anderson Charleston, SC - Maryann "Mame" Brouillet-Anderson, 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 5, 2019 after a short illness. Her funeral service will be held April 16 in St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad Street, Charleston, SC at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow with a graveside service at Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery, 3715 Azalea Drive, Charleston. The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, April 15 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Maryann was, above all else, a cherished Nana and loving mother. Family was truly her greatest love in life. Mame was also a fierce friend, beloved by many because of the love she gave in return. Those whose lives she touched will remember her as an inspiration and a true guiding presence. Mame moved to South Carolina in her later years, and it was here that she blossomed into the person she was always meant to be. The courage and independence she showed in seeking out her new life will surprise none of her friends and loved ones as her vivacious spirit was so well known. Maryann was born April 2, 1945 in Worcester, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Robert Antoine Brouillet and Mary Elizabeth McNamara Brouillet McCarthy. In 1962, Maryann graduated from St. Peter's Central Catholic High School, Worcester, MA and began working as secretary to the President of Crompton and Knowles. After marriage, she became the office manager for her husband's family business. At the age of 49, in what was one of her proudest moments, Maryann accepted her diploma as a graduate of Lesley College, Cambridge, MA. Two important cornerstones of Mame's life were her love of music and her deep and abiding faith. She combined those with her passion for choral music and delighted in hearing all three of her children and later her granddaughter Cadance sing in choir. One of Maryann's favorite parts of a Sunday afternoon was cooking in the kitchen while her family gathered with friends around the piano to play her favorite hymns. Throughout her life she grew in faith and gave of her time and talents to help others. For many years, she was a dedicated member of the vestry at All Saints Episcopal Church in Worcester, MA. Here in Charleston she became an equally active member of Saint Michael's Church where she most recently delved into the ministry of the Healing Prayer Group and was a leader of the Alpha course on Christian Foundations. Mame thoroughly enjoyed the beauty of all nature that surrounded her. She deeply loved her gardens. And those who really knew her could attest that she was never one to pass up a chance to get her shopping in! She loved to browse antique stores and filled her home with the beautiful items she collected over the years. She is survived by her daughter, Dana L. Anderson of China, ME, son, Eric S. Anderson of Shrewsbury, MA, daughter, Kirsten M. West and husband Matthew of Millbury, MA; grandchildren Aly L. Anderson, Aidan L. Anderson, Cadance A. Ryan, AbbeyRose K. Ryan; brother Robert Brouillet and wife Ann McDermott of Summerville, SC; nephew Patrick M. Flynn of Paxton, MA, niece, Kerrie E. Flynn of Paxton, MA, and nephew Daniel K. Flynn of Lone Tree, CO. She is also survived by lifelong friends Edward and Joyce Flynn of Shrewsbury, MA; many devoted Northern friends; her beloved Charleston family; first husband and father of her children, Stephen E. Anderson of Shrewsbury, MA; former husband and continued friend, Donald Heins of Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Kathleen E. Flynn, and her mother's second husband Ray McCarthy. Memorials may be made to Saint Michael's Church, 71 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29401, and/or All Saints Episcopal Church Music and Arts Program, 10 Irving Street, Worcester, MA 01609. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary