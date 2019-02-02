In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAYBELLE DRAYTON SUMTER. View Sign

In Loving Memory Of MAYBELLE DRAYTON SUMTER Dec. 17, 1934 ~ Jan. 28, 2018 Mama, it doesn't seem as though one year has passed. For it was just like yesterday you were just here. We knew that on January 28, 2018 you were ready to leave. And we bid you farewell knowing, "We are confident, we say, and willing rather for you to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord was your desire." We know that when you left, it was not an ending, And that You began your New life. Our memories of you are like leaves of gold they never tarnish or grow old. Locked in our Hearts You will always be Loved and remembered For all eternity. You will never be forgotten. In our hearts, you will forever remain. With love your Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Sisters, Family and Friends.



