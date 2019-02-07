Meaosha Coleman

Meaosha Coleman N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Wed, Feb 6, 2019, Ms Meaosha Coleman, her parents the late Rose Lee Brown Coleman and Harold Sheppard, her siblings; Felicia Brown, Lashone , Shaneque, Markcus Coleman and the late Kelvin Coleman, her fiance', Nathaniel Nesbit, other relatives and friends. Ms Coleman resides at 1800 William Kennerty Drive, N. Chas, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019
