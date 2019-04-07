|
Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon Daniel Island - The relatives and friends of Michelle Lynnette Spears Cannon are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island from 6:00 until 9:00 pm. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to the 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2019