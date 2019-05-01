Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Champayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Champayne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Champayne Obituary
Mildred Champayne Charleston, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Mildred Champayne, beloved wife of the late Mr. Benjamin Champayne; her loving daughters, Hope and Tonya Champayne; siblings, Nancy Simmons, Stella Smalls (William), Martha Ann Mack, James Simmons and Melvenia Seabrook are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon, Friday, May 03, 2019, at St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Sessionville Road, Charleston, SC. Interment: St James Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Champayne will lie in state from 11 AM until the hour of the service. NO WAKE. Viewing will be held, Thursday, May 02, 2019, at the Walker's Mortuary Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now