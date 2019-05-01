|
Mildred Champayne Charleston, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Mildred Champayne, beloved wife of the late Mr. Benjamin Champayne; her loving daughters, Hope and Tonya Champayne; siblings, Nancy Simmons, Stella Smalls (William), Martha Ann Mack, James Simmons and Melvenia Seabrook are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon, Friday, May 03, 2019, at St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Sessionville Road, Charleston, SC. Interment: St James Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Champayne will lie in state from 11 AM until the hour of the service. NO WAKE. Viewing will be held, Thursday, May 02, 2019, at the Walker's Mortuary Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 2, 2019