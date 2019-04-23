Mildred Elenberger

Mildred Elenberger Ridgeville, SC - Mildred Helen Elenberger, 94, of Ridgeville, SC passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Mildred was born February 5, 1925 in Bamberg, SC to the late William and Elizabeth Jones Myers. She is survived by a daughter, Catherine Shewtzuk (David), 5 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Edward Elenberger and her son Deryl Elenberger. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 23, 2019 from 5PM-7PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11AM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with a burial to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
