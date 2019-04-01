Mildred Heinz Fingar Charleston - Mildred Heinz Fingar, 81, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Walter Wiggs Fingar, DDS. entered into eternal rest Monday, April 1, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 in The First Baptist Church of Charleston at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Mildred was born July 7, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee, daughter of the late William Frederick Heinz and Gladys Dugard Heinz. She attended Austin Peay State University and Charleston Southern University. Mildred was a member of First Baptist Church of Charleston. Mildred was raised in a Christian home and learned to love Jesus Christ at an early age. She eventually met her soulmate, Walter, at church. Mildred was a loving wife to her husband Walter for over 63 years. She dedicated her life to her 6 children. Upon the birth of her first grandchild, she became known as Nanny. Her 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren would tell you that they had the very best Nanny that anyone could ever have. During her life, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone who knew Mildred would tell you that she truly was a Proverbs 31 woman. Mildred is survived by her husband Walter of 63 years; four daughters, Libbye F. Bennett (Kevin), Linda F. Miller (Bruce), Amy F. Graves (Stephen) all of Charleston, SC, and Rachel F. Ringer (Michael) of Savannah, GA; two sons: Walter B. Fingar, Jr. (Heidi) of Bluffton, SC and W. Russell Fingar (Leisa) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four brothers: Fred Heinz (Frances), Jim Heinz (Jane), Ray Heinz (Sarah) and David Heinz (Carolyn) all of Memphis, TN; two sisters: Jean H. Smith (Mike) of St. Louis, MO and Mary H. Lockley (Randy) of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law, Freda Heinz of Memphis, TN; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred was predeceased by her sister, Gladys Mae Heinz and her brother, Charles Robert Heinz. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary