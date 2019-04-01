Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Charleston
48 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Fingar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Heinz Fingar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Heinz Fingar Obituary
Mildred Heinz Fingar Charleston - Mildred Heinz Fingar, 81, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Walter Wiggs Fingar, DDS. entered into eternal rest Monday, April 1, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 in The First Baptist Church of Charleston at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Mildred was born July 7, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee, daughter of the late William Frederick Heinz and Gladys Dugard Heinz. She attended Austin Peay State University and Charleston Southern University. Mildred was a member of First Baptist Church of Charleston. Mildred was raised in a Christian home and learned to love Jesus Christ at an early age. She eventually met her soulmate, Walter, at church. Mildred was a loving wife to her husband Walter for over 63 years. She dedicated her life to her 6 children. Upon the birth of her first grandchild, she became known as Nanny. Her 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren would tell you that they had the very best Nanny that anyone could ever have. During her life, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone who knew Mildred would tell you that she truly was a Proverbs 31 woman. Mildred is survived by her husband Walter of 63 years; four daughters, Libbye F. Bennett (Kevin), Linda F. Miller (Bruce), Amy F. Graves (Stephen) all of Charleston, SC, and Rachel F. Ringer (Michael) of Savannah, GA; two sons: Walter B. Fingar, Jr. (Heidi) of Bluffton, SC and W. Russell Fingar (Leisa) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four brothers: Fred Heinz (Frances), Jim Heinz (Jane), Ray Heinz (Sarah) and David Heinz (Carolyn) all of Memphis, TN; two sisters: Jean H. Smith (Mike) of St. Louis, MO and Mary H. Lockley (Randy) of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law, Freda Heinz of Memphis, TN; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred was predeceased by her sister, Gladys Mae Heinz and her brother, Charles Robert Heinz. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now