Morton Ellison Charleston - Morton Ellison, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Patricia Forester Ellison entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 3, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held at the graveside Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue at 11:30 am. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Morton was born July 13, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Morris Ellison and Sarah Bielsky Ellison. He graduated from The Citadel and served in the United States Army. Morton was the owner of Ellison's Shoes. He was a member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Temple. He is survived by his wife of 44 years; his daughter, Lauren Ellison (Pete) Fox; granddaughter, Ellison E. Fox and brother, Dr. Haskell (Barbara) Ellison, all of Charleston, SC as well as other extended family. Memorials may be made to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery Fund, 90 Hasell Street. Charleston, SC, 29401.
