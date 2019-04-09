Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Muriel Jacobs Bellow Charleston - Muriel Jacobs Bellow, 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Irving Bellow entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at the graveside Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Muriel was born September 20, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Louis Jacobs and Sylvia Turk Jacobs. She was a retired Social Worker and a member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Congregation. Muriel is survived by her husband of 71 years, Irving Bellow; son, Roger D. Bellow; and daughter, Sydne Bellow all of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to Molly's Militia Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6816, North Augusta, SC 29861. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019
