Nancy Collins SUMMERVILLE - Nancy Collins, 81, of Del Webb Cane Bay, Summerville, SC, formerly of Lansdale, PA, passed quietly from this world, surrounded by family members, into everlasting peace at her home on April 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents James E. and Gretchen Johnson Drebelbis, and by a sister, Gretchen. She is survived by William, her husband of 57 years and by their children, Cynthia of Texas, Jeffrey of Pennsylvania, Tricia of Florida; grandchildren Nicholas, Jessica, Shannon, Jeffrey, Kelsie, Heather, Alyssa, William, and two great-grandchildren. The family will be celebrating her life privately, and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the American Heart Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019