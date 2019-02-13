Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nancy Russell Updegrave HENRICO, VA - UPDEGRAVE, Nancy Russell, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, departed this life on February 9, 2019, and will be missed by many. Her life of faith, love and charity bettered all who knew her. Nancy was born on August 16, 1957, in Charleston, S.C., the daughter of Robert and Cecilia "Honey" Russell. Nancy grew up in Charleston, S.C., attended Miss Mason's Preparatory School, Trident Academy and Southern Seminary College. Nancy was an accomplished equestrian, as well as a renowned breeder and trainer of award-winning Boykin Spaniels. She worked as a vet technician for many years and loved animals of all kinds. Through her church, Nancy helped at the weekly soup kitchen and with various charitable events. She believed in helping those in need. Nancy is survived by her three children, Chris Updegrave and his wife, Lauren, of Los Angeles, California, Leah Farnham and her husband, Paul, of Richmond, Virginia and Sarah Samuels and her husband, Graham of Essex, Great Britain. She is also survived by her brother, Robert "Chip" Russell and his wife, Saida, of Charleston, S.C.; her nephew, Robert "Rob" Russell and his wife, Rebecca, of Charleston, S.C.; her former husband, Douglas Updegrave of Richmond, Va.; four precious grandchildren and many friends, both two legged and four-legged. A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on February 16, at 11 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 N. 5th St., Richmond, Va., 23219, with a reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian, www.2presrichmond.org or to the Boykin Spaniel Rescue Organization, www.boykinspanielrescue.org . Condolences may be conveyed to the family online at www.woodyfuneralhome parham.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019

