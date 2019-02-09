Nicholas John Zervos Charleston - Charleston -Nicholas John Zervos, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Angeline Demos Zervos died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. A Vigil Service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street at 6:00 p.m. His Funeral Service and Interment will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Grace Church Cathedral at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception in Hanahan Hall. Nick was born October 18, 1930 in Augusta, Georgia, son of the late John N. Zervos and Catherine Calamas Zervos. He graduated from The Citadel and served in the United States Air Force as an all-weather interceptor pilot. Nick's insurance career began in 1956 with the Prudential Insurance Company. He joined the Savannah Mass Mutual Agency in 1959, where he earned the distinction of National Agent of the Year in 1969. He was named the General Agent and Manager of the South Carolina Agency in Charleston in 1975 and earned the President's Trophy in 1978. Nick retired as the General Agent in 1986 and returned to being a full-time advisor. His career and service to clients and fellow agents can be summed up in the words of his great friend and mentor, Calmon P. Mendel: "Nick is a man of tremendous integrity, fantastically dependable, and full of genuine enthusiasm. For whatever he engages in, whether it is work, play or anything in between, he brings great joy to me and everyone else." Nick was a charter member and past president of the West Ashley Sertoma Club, a former member of The Hibernian Society, The Rotary Club of Charleston and The Country Club of Charleston. While a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, he served on the church council several times and was later president. During this period, he and his late brother, Peter, initiated the Greek Picnic at Middleton Gardens, which ultimately grew into the Greek Festival in Charleston. He is survived by his wife, Angie, of Charleston, SC; daughter, Ann Z. Guettner and three grandchildren: Christopher, Jenna and Nicholas Guettner, all of Florence, SC. He was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas J. Zervos, Jr. and brother, Peter W. Zervos. The family extends appreciation and thanks to the caregivers of B-G Connections, especially Laura Gilliard, and Transitions Hospice Care for their kindnesses and constant support. Memorials may be made to Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or the Bishop Gadsden Trawick Endowment, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412 or the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity Building Fund, 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary