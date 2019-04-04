|
|
Norman Lee Cooper Johns Island - Norman Lee Cooper, 87, of Johns Island, South Carolina, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1931 in Springfield, South Carolina, son of Polly Bolin and Milton Cooper. He is survived by Patsy Brown of Johns Island, South Carolina; his son Ronnie(Jan), his daughter Jessica Chavis (Nick); son Bradley Cooper; his brother Richard Cooper (Grace); his grandchildren are Brooke Wood (Daniel); Bryan Cooper (Paige); Jarrett Cooper (Andrea) and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on April 5, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00AM on April 6, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. The burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to James Island Baptist Church, 2023 Wappoo Dr., Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019