Oscar Calvin Coaxum CHARLESTON - Oscar Calvin Coaxum, 68, of Charleston, South Carolina, peacefully passed away at a local hospital on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Mr. Coaxum is survived by his brothers, Leroy Coaxum and Christopher Coaxum, Jr. (Cassandra); his sisters: Delores Lawrence (Robert), OraBell Williams (Kenneth) and Denise Pope and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers: James, Irvin, Kenneth and Robert Coaxum. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 1, 2019