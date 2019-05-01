Oscar Calvin Coaxum CHARLESTON - Funeral Services for Oscar Calvin Coaxum will be held on Friday, May 03, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in The Palmetto Memorial Chapel. He will be Interred in Hillcrest Cemetery, 425 Gahagan Rd, Summerville, SC 29483. Viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary with the family from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memories two brothers, Leroy Coaxum and Christopher Coaxum, Jr., (Casandra); sisters: Elouise Deloras Lawrence (Robert), Orabelle Williams (Kenneth) and Denise Pope; sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Coaxum and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He also leaves a special friend, Sandra Milligan. Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, Elouise Coaxum and Deacon Christopher Coaxum, Sr.; brothers: Irvin Coaxum, Robert-Lee Coaxum, James Coaxum and Kenneth Coaxum, Sr. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 2, 2019