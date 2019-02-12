Otis Clifton Jones Edisto Island - Otis Clifton Jones, beloved husband of Linda Keeny Jones, died at his home on Edisto Island on Sunday, February 10, 2019. His funeral will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC at 2 pm on Friday, February 15. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Otis was the son of the late Otis C. Jones, Sr., and Josie Kaufman Jones. He was born on January 15, 1934, and grew up in North, SC. He spent most of his boyhood summers visiting his aunts and uncles on St. Simons Island, GA, where he enjoyed an idyllic youth, boating, swimming, fishing, and playing with his cousins. He was a 1955 civil engineering graduate of The Citadel where he was a member of Bravo Company and the Color Guard. Otis received his Master's degree in civil engineering from MIT. For most of his career he was a consulting engineer with Lockwood Greene Engineers in Spartanburg. He retired as Senior Vice President and Director of the company. Otis was a true Southern Gentleman. He had many interests including boating, scuba diving, snow skiing, and flying his favorite Beechcraft Bonanza. He loved the creeks and marshes of Edisto and always looked forward to casting a shrimp net. Otis was a member of the 4th Thursday Shooting Club of Edisto Island. He enjoyed many an afternoon shooting sporting clays at beautiful plantation venues with his group of close friends. Otis enjoyed the ballet and classical music. He was a talented gardener and landscaper. Camellias were his special interest. In Spartanburg he was a former president of The Piedmont Club and a longtime member of the Spartanburg Country Club. He was an Eagle Scout and as an adult was Scout Master of Troop 1 at The Church of the Advent. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Jeffrey Stuart Jones; his daughter, Cynthia Jones Davis and her husband, Buddy; his daughter-in-law, Mary Anne Jones; and his brother-in-law, Sam Tindall. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nathan Cody Jones, Jason Patrick Jones, Anna Claire Pitts, Davidson Alexander Pitts, and Jonathan Dylan Jones; as well as his stepchildren, Laura Zoole Owen and her husband, Bill, Peter Grant Zoole and his wife, Jennifer; and stepgrandchildren, Lucy, Mills, and Audrey. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Mary Jo Tindall; and his son, Russell Steven Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary