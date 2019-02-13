Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
1589 Highway 174
Edisto Island, SC
Otis Clifton Jones Edisto Island - The funeral for Otis Clifton Jones will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC at 2 pm on Friday, February 15. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215 or The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019
