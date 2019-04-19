Pamela Becker Summerville - Pamela "Pam" Gayle Becker, 55, wife to Steven "Steve" Becker, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Pam was born on August 22, 1963 in Charleston, the daughter to Tom and Thelma "Chris" Lee. Pam grew up in Summerville and graduated from Summerville High School. She married Steve in August 1980 and they enjoyed 38 years together. Pam was an amazing Mom, Wife, Grandma, Daughter, Sister, and Friend. She loved helping people and would do anything for those she cared about. Pam never met a stranger and could always put a smile on anyone's face. Her love, laughter, and light will be missed by all that knew her. Preceded in death by her Father, Thomas "Tom" Lee, Sr; and Brothers: Jeffrey "Jeff" Lee and Thomas "Tommy" Lee, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Steve Becker; Daughters: Tina (Morgan) McCoy, Aimee (Elijah) Samuel, Rachel Becker, and Makala Becker; Granddaughters: Braylin and Kiley Samuel; Mother: Chris Lee; Sisters: Cathy and Tammy Lee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends of Pam are invited to attend a Gathering of Friends to celebrate Pam's life from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Oakbrook Chapel at Tri-County Cremation Center, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 29485. Online condolences may be made at www.tricountycremationcenter.com. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center. 843-821-4888. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary