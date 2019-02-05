Pamela Kay Bloodworth N. CHARLESTON - Pamela Kay Bloodworth, 53, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 2, 2019. Survivors include her son, Joshua Bensinger (Wife Christine and 5 grandchildren) of FL; her Father, William C. Ackerman of North Charleston, SC; her sisters Star Gilbert, Shelia Hadlock, Shaunda Babson, Dee Dee Mills-Weed and Nikki Crosby; brothers William L Ackerman, Allen Bensinger, Michael Erickson and Eric Erickson, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned for February 7, 1-2 PM at Simplicity 281 Treeland Drive C, Ladson, SC 29456. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Kay Bloodworth.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019