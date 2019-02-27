Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Patrick Caddell Hanahan - Patrick H. Caddell, 68, of Hanahan, SC, a political strategist, died Saturday morning in a North Charleston hospital. His Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Saturday morning, March 2, 2019, in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Final Farewell and Commendation will follow in the St. Lawrence Cemetery, directed by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to My Sister's House, PO Box 71171, N. Charleston, SC, 29415. Mr. Caddell was born May 19, 1950, in Rock Hill, SC, a son of Newton Pascal Caddell and Janie Burns Caddell. He was a member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, and he received his bachelor's degree from Harvard University. He was a political strategist, consultant, and a past FOX news contributor. He served as chief public opinion pollster and senior adviser for the campaigns of Democratic Presidential candidates George McGovern (1972) and Jimmy Carter (1976). Mr. Caddell went on to serve as a personal adviser for President Carter from 1977-1981. He advised over 150 political campaigns including those of Gary Hart, Walter Mondale, Jerry Brown, Joe Biden, Edward Kennedy, Edmund Muskie, and Mario Cuomo. He was the Co-founder and President of Cambridge Survey Research, Inc., a firm that provided public opinion research for corporate institutional clients such as Exxon, Westinghouse, General Electric, and Citibank. In addition, Mr. Caddell served as a strategic media consultant for Apple and Coca Cola. From 1981-1984, he was a member and Vice Chair of the US Military Academy at West Point by Presidential appointment. Mr. Caddell had an extensive television, film, and media experience as well. He served as a consultant on a number of major motion pictures such as Apocalypse Now, Reds, Air Force One, In the Line of Fire, and Breakout. In addition, he was a writer, producer, and consultant on the Emmy Award Winning NBC series "The West Wing". He also appeared on all major news networks as a political expert. In 2016, he was a "principal" on the FOX Sunday Show "Political Insiders", which ended the season with a record audience of over 2.3 million viewers, despite being up against 60 Minutes. He was also a favorite of many important political and corporate VIPs. Mr. Caddell currently served as the President of Caddell Associates. Surviving are, his daughter, Heidi C. Eichelberger of Hanahan; a sister, Patricia P. Roberts of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, Daniel W. Caddell of Cordesville; and three grandchildren, Olivia E. Eichelberger, Patrick T. "Travis" Eichelberger, and Janie Kate Eichelberger. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Funeral Home Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner

300 West Main Street

Moncks Corner , SC 29461

843-761-8027 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2019

