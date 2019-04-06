|
|
Peter Christopher Gazes, M.D. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Dr. and Mrs. Peter Christopher Gazes are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends between 4:00 and 6:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019, followed by a Trisagion Service, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity (New Building Fund), 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or Drawing Near to God Ministry, PO Box 1274, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019