Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity
30 Race Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity
30 Race Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity
30 Race Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Gazes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Christopher Gazes M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Christopher Gazes M.D. Obituary
Peter Christopher Gazes, M.D. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Dr. and Mrs. Peter Christopher Gazes are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends between 4:00 and 6:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019, followed by a Trisagion Service, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity (New Building Fund), 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or Drawing Near to God Ministry, PO Box 1274, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now