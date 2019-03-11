Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter John Greathead. View Sign

Peter John Greathead LADSON - Peter John Greathead, 73, of Ladson, South Carolina, passed away on March 7, 2019, at Savannah Grace Roper Hospice in Mount Pleasant. He was born on December 1, 1945, in Georgetown, British Guiana, South America son of Christine A. and Bertie L Greathead. Peter was preceded in death by his mother and father,his wife of 47 years Elda R Land Greathead (deceased), his sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Bill Sullivan (deceased) of Atlanta, Georgia. Peter is survived by his brother and sister in-law Jim and Julie Greathead of Jacksonville Florida, brother and sister in-law Philip and Janet Greathead of Tampa Florida, son and daughter in-law, John P. and Debbie Greathead, of Exeter England, daughter, Dee A. Zaleski of San Antonio Texas, son Randy D. Thornton of Summerville SC, son James C. Thornton of San Antonio Texas; six grandchildren, Tilley Greathead of Exeter England, Chelsea Thornton, of Jacksonville, Florida, Cassandra Thornton-Lucy of Clinton, Iowa, Tyler Thornton of Jacksonville Florida, Tanner Thornton (deceased) of Jacksonville Florida, and Abigail Gillilan of Greenwood Arkansas. Peter also had several nephews and nieces, Lorian Rothlein of Payson, Arizona, Abigail Legg of Jacksonville Florida, Michael Greathead (deceased), Billy Greathead of Jacksonville, Florida, Joanne Tomlinson of Jacksonville, Florida, Nicole Greathead Parisi of Tampa Florida, and David Greathead of Tampa Florida. Peter served in Vietnam with the US Air Force. After 20 years of service Peter retired from military duty as a Flight Engineer. After retiring from active duty he continued to work as a flight engineer before retiring from DHL after another 20 years. Pete enjoyed spending time with family especially traveling with his wife and enjoying the Caribbean and time shares in Orlando or Saint Marten. He also loved cheering for his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, and riding rollercoasters at Universal Studios. The family will receive friends on March 19, 2019, from 11:30 PM - 1:30 PM at Copeland Funeral Home, 6 Copeland Drive Beaufort, South Carolina. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 P.M. with Military Honors at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street Beaufort, South Carolina. Visit our guestbook at



