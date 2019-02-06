Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Thomas Petrakis. View Sign

Peter Thomas Petrakis MT. PLEASANT - Peter Thomas Petrakis of Mount Pleasant, SC passed unexpectedly on February 4, 2019 at the age of 67. Born May 28, 1951 in Niagara Falls, NY to the late Thomas and Bessie Petrakis. Beloved husband of Barbara (Pucklis); son-in-law to Rita (late Leon) Pucklis; adored step-father to Allyson Golden and Ross Kirkland; cherished brother-in-law to Deborah Amrhein, Veronica Joseph, and Lee Pucklis; loving grandfather to Olivia, Sophia, and Levi. Dearest brother to Helene and Deidra (late William) Sterner; uncle to Elena (Jung) Lee of Painted Post, NY and Ana (Erol) Bars of Exeter, NH; great-uncle to Thomas and Sean Bars and William and James Lee. Godson of William (Lula) Siradas. Growing up on Cayuga Island, he enjoyed boating, water skiing, and swimming. He enjoyed and participated in many sports; but football was his favorite. Each season he watched and cheered on his beloved Cleveland Browns hoping for a Super Bowl Championship. He loved politics and was always ready for a good, healthy debate. Peter was a 1969 graduate of LaSalle High School and a 1973 graduate from SUNY at Buffalo with a degree in Political Science. He was self employed locally before moving to Charlotte, NC as sales manager for North State Construction Supply and later worked for NY Life. As he was very proud of his Greek heritage, he became quite active in the Greek community and the church. Peter was loved by all and made friends wherever he went, creating a close network of 'brothers' from coast to coast. Loving relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403 at Noon Friday, February 8, 2019. Immediately following will be a gathering at Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle Street, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visit our guestbook at



