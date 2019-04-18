Phyllis Emerson GOOSE CREEK - A memorial service is being held at the Fleet Reserve in Goose Creek S.C. on May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. She is survived by her husband of 33yrs, David M. Emerson. Also Two sisters, Sue Harrington of Monks Corner S.C. and Kathy Moore of Augusta Ga. Three brothers, Jon Bolt of St. George S.C., David Bolt of Monks Corner S.C. and Tony Bolt of Oregon. One son, Charles Frazier of Cave City, Ark. One step-son, Shon Emerson, of Mullins, S.C. 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Karen Gates of North Charleston and brother Joey Bolt of Hanahan, S.C. Please no flowers. Make contributions to Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org in Phyllis' name. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 19, 2019