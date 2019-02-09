Quinlan P. "Quin" Gregory N. CHARLESTON - Quinlan P. "Quin" Gregory, 84, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Dewey Vincent Gregory, Sr., entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 7, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday, February 11, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday in J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens. Quin was born November 28, 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama, daughter of the late Van Orden Croshier and Winnie Cox Croshier. She retired from Bellsouth as an Electronic Technician with 36 years of service. She was a proud and devoted Navy wife for 48 years. She volunteered at the H.L. Hunley Submarine Exhibit for 14 years; was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers, and The Eastern Star. She loved traveling to Hawaii and spending time with everyone. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis J. Williams of North Charleston, SC; two sons, Dewey Vincent Gregory, Jr of Ridgeville, SC, Kevin Van Gregory of North Charleston, SC; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Gayvon Fogerty of Stamford, VT; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved puppy "Yankee Doodle Midnight". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The H.L. Hunley Submarine Exhibit, 1250 Supply St, North Charleston, SC 29405 and/or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary