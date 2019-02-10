Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Interment
Following Services
Dorchester Memory Gardens
11000 Dorchester Road
Summerville, SC
Quinlan P. "Quin" Gregory

Quinlan P. "Quin" Gregory Obituary
Quinlan P. "Quin" Gregory N. Charleston - The family of Quinlan P. "Quin" Gregory will receive friends Monday, February 11, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday in J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The H.L. Hunley Submarine Exhibit, 1250 Supply St, North Charleston, SC 29405 and/or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019
