Quinlan P. "Quin" Gregory N. Charleston - The family of Quinlan P. "Quin" Gregory will receive friends Monday, February 11, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday in J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The H.L. Hunley Submarine Exhibit, 1250 Supply St, North Charleston, SC 29405 and/or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019