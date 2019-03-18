Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Raymond A. Clayton, Jr. Dorchester, SC - Raymond Arthur Clayton, Jr. entered the Church Triumphant on March 17, 2019. Ray was born on September 16, 1942 and was the son of the late Raymond and Blanche Ferguson Clayton of Dorchester, South Carolina. Ray graduated from the University of South Carolina and was an ardent Gamecock fan. He spent his working years in the insurance business in Columbia, SC. Ray loved his family and his golf. He enjoyed his "river rat" friends and had a wonderful sense of humor. Ray is survived by one brother, Ron Clayton (Deb) of Summerville, SC, one sister, Wendy Nunnally, (Phil) of Goose Creek, SC. He is survived by one son, Tyler Clayton (Lauren) of Atlanta, GA and one daughter, Chelsea Clayton Bell (Jason) of Sunderland, Maryland and three beautiful grandchildren whom he adored; EllyAnn Bell, Edie Bell and John Raymond Bell all of Sunderland, MD. Ray also leaves many special nephews, nieces, and cousins. His smile and beautiful blue eyes brought light into any room and he will be deeply missed. Ray was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Dorchester SC. A visitation will be held on Saturday, 23 March 2019, at 10:00 am. Service to follow at 11:00 am. Memorials may be sent to Salem United Methodist Church, 129 Salem Road, Dorchester, SC 29437. Burial will follow at Dorchester Cemetery. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019
