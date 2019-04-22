Raymond Carl Geiger Mt. Pleasant - Raymond Carl Geiger, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, beloved husband of Gloria J. Geiger entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Raymond was born June 23, 1930, in Erie, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph D. Geiger and Mary Geiger. Mr. Geiger was President of East Bay Company, Ltd. of Charleston, SC, for 25 years and served on the Board of Directors since his retirement. He was a graduate of Cathedral Prep School of Erie, Pennsylvania, Class of 1948, where he earned letters for four years both in swimming and water polo. Ray soon joined the United States Navy (submarine service). He was the recipient of a coveted NROTC Scholarship which enabled him to attend the University of Pennsylvania, where he was also a member of their swim team. Mr. Geiger was employed by Republic Aviation Corp. of Long Island, NY, Engineering Research Corp. of College Park, MD, and AMF Atomics, Inc., of Greenwich, CT, where he was Operations Manager. He was later employed as Vice President of Manufacturing for Highway Trailer Industries, Inc. of Edgerton, Wisconsin, and then served for 25 years as President of East Bay Company, Ltd. of Charleston, SC, a real estate holding company. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, the American Hellenic Association (AHEPA) and member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Charleston, where he was President of the Parish Council from 1985 thru 1988, and was a past chairman of its Endowment Fund. Mr. Geiger is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Geiger of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughters, Faith D. Geiger of James Island, SC, and Michelle M. Geiger of Portland, OR, Diane C. Bise of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Jacqueline M. Christie of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also suvived by three dear sisters, Winifred Tyler of Claymont, DE, Mary Lou Fuhrer of Mt. Bethel, PA, and Rita Blossy of Easton, PA. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403 at 1:00 pm. Burial with military honors will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. ARRANGEMENTS BY J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Endowment Fund, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary