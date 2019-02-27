In Loving Memory Of REBECCA CHAPLIN March 10, 1942 ~February 29, 2000 "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" Though your smile is gone forever and your hand I cannot touch. I still have memories of the one I loved so much. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. Sadly missed, but never forgotten. Husband John, Daughter Cynthia, Sons Robert, Carl, Leon,Derrick and Timothy, Grands, Great-Grands, and other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2019