Don't cry because I'm gone, Just smile because I was here! In Loving Memory Of REBECCA "BECKY" MICHELLE BODIFORD December 16, 1970 ~ April 14, 2014 Becky, it has been five years that we lost you. The pain is still deep in our hearts. We think of you every day and talk to your pictures as if you were here with that happy little smile; that makes us feel better if for only a little while. You brought so much love and happiness into our lives which we will treasure in our hearts forever. We will love and miss you until God joins us together again. Mom, Daddy, Billy, Lisa, Fran, Trae, Brandon, Ashlyn, Brooke, Russell, Ben and Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019