REBECCA MICHELLE BODIFORD

In Loving Memory Of REBECCA MICHELLE BODIFORD April 14, 2014 Happy Easter Becky, Its been 5 years and we still miss our Angel. I know your watching over us for whatever this world brings. I know we will see you again and once more see your pretty smile. I know our hearts still hurt and have a void, but one day they will be whole again when we meet back up. Happy Easter Rebecca Michelle Bodiford, Your loved and missed by your Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019
