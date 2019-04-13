In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REBECCA MICHELLE BODIFORD. View Sign

In Loving Memory Of REBECCA MICHELLE BODIFORD April 14, 2014 Happy Easter Becky, Its been 5 years and we still miss our Angel. I know your watching over us for whatever this world brings. I know we will see you again and once more see your pretty smile. I know our hearts still hurt and have a void, but one day they will be whole again when we meet back up. Happy Easter Rebecca Michelle Bodiford, Your loved and missed by your Family and Friends



In Loving Memory Of REBECCA MICHELLE BODIFORD April 14, 2014 Happy Easter Becky, Its been 5 years and we still miss our Angel. I know your watching over us for whatever this world brings. I know we will see you again and once more see your pretty smile. I know our hearts still hurt and have a void, but one day they will be whole again when we meet back up. Happy Easter Rebecca Michelle Bodiford, Your loved and missed by your Family and Friends Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close