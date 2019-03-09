Remembering THE MANIGAULT FAMILY March 10, 2018 The Moment that you left us, Our hearts split in two, One side filled with memories, The other side died with you We often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheek Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday But missing you is a heartache that never goes away We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain You see life has gone on without you, But will never be the same. Sadly missed by, Daralyn, Kelly, Grandkids, Family, and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2019