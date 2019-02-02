Richard Carl ("Dickie") Stoppelbein Charleston - Richard Carl ("Dickie") Stoppelbein, 62, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 21, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 93 Hasell Street in Charleston at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Dickie was born October 25, 1956, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late William Evans Stoppelbein, Jr. and Lillian Dietz Stoppelbein. Dickie graduated from Porter-Gaud School in 1974 and later from the College of Charleston with a Degree in Geology. Dickie was employed for many years with Teleco of Charleston. He was an avid fisherman who was happiest boating with his children and friends on lowcountry waters. He is survived by his daughter, Annie Brooks Vangilder (Garrett) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; his son, Joseph William Stoppelbein of Charleston, South Carolina; and, his former spouse, Anne Frances Bleecker of Charleston, South Carolina. Memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Annunciation, 89 Hasell Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401 or to The Porter-Gaud Foundation, 300 Albemarle Road, Charleston, South Carolina 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary