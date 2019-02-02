Richard Vogel CHARLESTON - Richard Alfred Vogel, 85, husband of Helga Kate Vogel, of Charleston, SC, died peacefully at home on January 29, 2019, from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. Richard Vogel was born September 15, 1933, in Newark, New Jersey, son of Hans Jakob Vogel and Maria Cecilia Vogel. He graduated from high school, The Norwich Free Academy, in Norwich, CT, attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA, and graduated from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ with a degree in Chemistry. He served 6 years in the Army Reserve. He met his future wife in New Jersey. They married in Bremen, Germany and then moved to New Providence, NJ until he was transferred with The Bayer USA Corporation from Bayonne, NJ to Charleston, SC in 1970. Richard Vogel worked in Research and Plant Operation Supervision. After 32 years, he retired from The Bayer Corporation in 1999. Richard Vogel established his home in Charleston, SC, enjoyed traveling in Europe and the Near East, and was a member of the Preservation Society of Charleston, the Coastal Conservation League, and several other civic organizations here in Charleston. Richard Vogel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helga; sons, Christoph A. Vogel and Peter N. Vogel; daughter, Sabrina Vogel Marler; and their families, including 8 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, John G. Vogel. Our dear husband, father, grandfather will be missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of the lives that he touched. The family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate help and care given by hospice care, Caris Healthcare. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church 12:00 PM Saturday, MARCH 9, 2019. (Next Month). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Preservation Society of Charleston, 147 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or to Caris Healthcare, 821 Orleans Road, Suite 102, Charleston, SC 29407. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary