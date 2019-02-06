Rita Mary Marks Summerville - Rita Mary Marks, 87, of Summerville, wife of the late Weston C. Marks, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Rita was born on April 19, 2019 in Adams, MA, daughter of the late Nicholas and Eva Pitroff. She graduated from Adams Memorial High school in 1949. She worked for General Electric in Pittsfield, MA until 1961. Survivors include: three children: Thomas W. Marks (Cassandra) of Summerville, Catherine J. Pokorny (Dennis) of Summerville, and Stephen C. Kemp of Summerville; daughter by choice: Shamona Dunmeyer of Summerville; three grandchildren: April Marks of Summerville, David Pokorny (Kylie) of Summerville, and Michael Kemp of Summerville; four great-grandchildren: Weston T. Pokorny, Michelle Kemp, Michael Weston Kemp, Jr., and Mylah Kemp; one sister: Joan Rynkowski (Fred) of Adams, MA. She was predeceased by one son: Michael Kemp. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary