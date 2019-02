Robbie Williams, Sr. Summerville - The family of Mr. Robbie Williams, Sr. announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 11:00AM at Canaan UM Church 171 Hwy 61 Ridgeville, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Mrs. Eartha Lee Williams; his sons, Mr. Ronald Surgeon (Kay), Mr. Robbie Williams, Jr., Mr. Donald Williams (Alma), and Mr. Raymond Williams (Linda); 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake services and visitation with the family will be on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 3:30PM at Canaan UM Church. Viewing will continue until 5:30PM. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net . Robbie is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston