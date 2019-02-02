Robbie Williams, Sr. Summerville - The family of Mr. Robbie Williams, Sr. announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 11:00AM at Canaan UM Church 171 Hwy 61 Ridgeville, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Mrs. Eartha Lee Williams; his sons, Mr. Ronald Surgeon (Kay), Mr. Robbie Williams, Jr., Mr. Donald Williams (Alma), and Mr. Raymond Williams (Linda); 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake services and visitation with the family will be on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 3:30PM at Canaan UM Church. Viewing will continue until 5:30PM. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Robbie is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019