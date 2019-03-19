Robert Ashley Dickinson, Sr. Charleston - Robert Ashley Dickinson, Sr., 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Inez Nogaret Dickinson entered into eternal rest Monday, March 18, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Robert was born November 9, 1926 in Binghamton, New York, son of the late Walter Dickinson and Mame Short Davison and stepfather, Casper Davison. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from film manufacturing. Robert is survived by three sons: Robert Dickinson of Endwell, NY, Larry Palmer (Debbie) of Slippery Rock, PA and Gary Palmer (Donna) of Slippery Rock, PA; four daughters: Denise Kerekes (Joe) of Charleston, SC, Gail Weatherbee (David) of Charleston, SC, Mary Ellen Cook (Bob) of Jacksonville, FL, and Lisa Docster (Jamie) of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Vivian Tallman of Endicott, NY and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Robert was predeceased by his sister, Albertha Dickinson Corey. Memorials may be made to The Fisher House, PO Box 1678, Charleston, SC 29402-1678. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary