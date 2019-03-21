|
|
Robert Ashley Dickinson, Sr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Robert Ashley Dickinson, Sr. will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Fisher House, PO Box 1678, Charleston, SC 29402-1678. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2019