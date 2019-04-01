Robert Clyde "RC" Gochnauer, Sr. Summerville - Robert Clyde "RC" Gochnauer, Sr. 87, of Summerville, South Carolina, husband of Elaine "Penny" Pennington Gochnauer entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 28, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 in St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road at 9:00 a.m. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Kennett Square, PA. Robert was born May 20, 1931 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, son of the late Clyde Simon Gochnauer and Catherine Mitten Gochnauer. He was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran, proudly serving for 20 years. His Navy career sent him all over the world, serving in Malta, Italy; Argentina, Newfoundland; Trinidad BWI; Hawthorne, Nevada; Yokosuka, Japan; and finally Charleston, SC. Retiring at the age of 38 opened new adventures and a new career. Drawing on a lifetime love of cars, he opened his auto repair shop and sold, repaired and restored automobiles, specializing in imported and sports cars. He was well known and highly respected in Tri County area, and the southeast United States for over 40 years. His passion for cars led him to join the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) in 1963. He was sought out for his expertise on building racing car engines and many young men and women were mentored by him. His need for speed, and loving consent from his wife, Penny, he started driving the race cars he built. He raced both sedans and open wheel cars all over the Southeast earning a National License. When he had to give up driving, he volunteered and became an event official, serving at every level including Chief Steward. He will always be remembered for his level headed decisions, smiles, and those hats! RC was a lifetime member of the Sports Car Club of America and the Fleet Reserve Association. He was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Charleston and a current member of St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, Summerville SC. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elaine Gochnauer "Penny" of Summerville, SC; daughter, Patricia G. Huffman of Summerville, SC; two sons, Robert C. Gochnauer, Jr. of Wilmington, NC, and Larry F. Gochnauer (Janet M.) of Lawrenceville, GA; two sisters, M. Catherine Eick of Kennett Square, PA, and Mary Anne Fazio (Lorenzo B.) of Oxford, PA, five grandchildren, Meredith H. Sakoda (Richard) of Chicago, IL, Bradley A. Gochnauer of Decatur, AL, Nicholas T. Gochnauer (Kathleen) of Atlanta, GA, Georgiana G. North (Austin) of West Monroe, LA, and Christian F. Gochnauer of Lawrenceville, GA; three great-grandchildren, Ava Jayde Gochnauer of Decatur, AL, Alexander B. North and Amelia E. North both of West Monroe, LA. He was predeceased by his son Mark Allen "Rusty" Gochnauer. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of SC, 9225 University Blvd. Ste. E2A, North Charleston, SC 29406 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary