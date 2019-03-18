Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eugene Bullman. View Sign

Robert Eugene Bullman SUMMERVILLE - Robert Eugene "Gene" Bullman of Summerville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at noon at Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC. Gene was born in Spartanburg, SC on September 2, 1930, the son of the late Dewey and Elizabeth Bullman. He married Lova Jean McAbee in March 29, 1959. They made their home in Summerville. Gene was a devoted husband and father. He was well established within the construction and concrete industry in the Charleston area. He was also a Master Mason with the Summerville Masonic Lodge, having been a 50 year member. Gene was predeceased by his loving wife, Lova Jean Bullman and is survived by his children, Donna Denise Gardner (Donnie) Robert Eugene Bullman, II (Susan); four grandchildren, Sean, Kallen, Bryce, and Jessie. As well as his brothers Dewey and Bill, and sister, Betty. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Thornwell Home for Children in Clinton, SC, the MUSC Foundation, or Knightsville United Methodist Church. Visit our guestbook at



