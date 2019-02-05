Robert Gasque Howe, Esq Charleston - Robert Gasque Howe, Esq, 70, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 3, 2019. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Bobby was born September 29, 1948 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Gedney M. Howe, Jr. and Marybelle Higgins Howe. He was a graduate of Rivers High School where he ran track and held the State record in the Half Mile. He attended the University of South Carolina on a Track Scholarship. He was also a graduate of the USC School of Law. Bobby was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Camille Scantlin (Pierce) of Frederick, MD; two brothers, Gedney M. Howe, III and Donald H. Howe (Greta) all of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Xenia and Phoebe Scantlin both of Frederick, MD; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Belle Howe Stoddard. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary